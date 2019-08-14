Spotify Testing New Feature to Hand Off Music from Phone to a Nearby Speaker

Music streaming service Spotify is reportedly testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to switch between their phones and home speakers while listening to music. So basically, users can select speakers with support for Spotify Connect as their Favorite Device on the Spotify app. Once that is done, the app will use the location function and send the user a notification whenever his/her phone is within the range of the Favourite Device. Whenever the notification pops up, the user can swap what he is listening to on his phone to that smart speaker.

The still-in-testing feature will help users to avoid the routine set of steps to change devices while playing music on the Spotify app and will make the app experience more pleasant. The feature was first spotted by tech blog Thurrott and going by its initial reviews, there are some complaints that the pop-up notification isn’t always sent when the phone is close to the Favorite Device. But when the feature works, it works smoothly. Since the feature is still in testing mode, there may be some bugs or flaws which Spotify will fix sooner or later.

Interestingly, Apple in January at CES had also announced a similar feature as a part of its much-awaited iOS 13, which is expected to go live sometime this fall. The feature allows users to switch playback of their music from iPhone or iPad to HomePod by just bringing them closer. Spotify, it seems, got really inspired by that.

