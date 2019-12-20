Spotify Testing New Tastebuds That Let You Explore What Your Friends Are Listening To
Spotify users can view their friends' playlists, lists to the songs they like, and add them onto their own playlist using the Tastebuds feature.
Music streaming service Spotify is testing a new feature called Tastebuds that helps users discover new music by going through the playlists of their friends. The Tastebuds tab will be accessible from the navigation section along with the Library and Home/Browse sections. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered the Tastebuds feature. She found the prototype on the web version of Spotify through reverse engineering. “What’s Tastebuds? Now you can discover music through friends whose taste you trust,” said a Tastebuds code-shared by Wong.
Spotify users can click on the pen icon and search for people they follow. The user can then view the songs his/her friends have been listening to the most and add them to their own playlist. Other than the Tastebuds feature, there are few ways to interact with users on Spotify. Music can be sent to friends through Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat story or a simple SMS.
Spotify made its entry into the Indian market early this year, and faces tough competition in the Indian market from global players such as Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music as well as domestic biggies like JioSaavn and Gaana.
