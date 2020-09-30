Spotify Updates Its Collaborative Feature With New 'Add' Button

Spotify's collaborative playlists feature allows friends to create playlists together. The feature was first rolled out in May this year after almost a year of testing. It is now getting an update which makes creating playlists with your loved ones easier. The new update brings vital new features like a very prominent "Add User" button on top of a collaborative playlist. The playlist header will now show user avatars on the top right, right below the playlist name. Spotify will now also show the avatar of the contributor on every song or podcast within a collaborative playlist.

Spotify had been testing the feature since last year. However, it is not the only app that allows users to collaborate to playlists. YouTube also has a collaborative playlists feature which was launched in August this year. For using the feature, users need to add contributors to their existing playlists. Here is how users can create collaborative:

On your device, go to Library > Playlists > select desired playlist > Add User. Users can invite people to contribute on social media, messaging apps, or simply by copying and pasting the link.

Spotify and YouTube Music are the first leading music streaming apps to come with a collaborative playlists feature.