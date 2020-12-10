Spotify Users Can Now Put a Custom Cover Image For Their Playlists From Android, iOS Smartphones

Spotify is adding a new feature for playlists this week. The music streaming app will let users add custom cover pictures and descriptions to their playlists from their Android and iOS mobile apps. This ability was already available on Spotify on Windows and Mac and users don't need a premium subscription in order to put a custom cover photo on their Spotify playlist. Apart from the new update, reports are suggesting that Spotify is also tipped to be working on a 'trim silence' feature that will allow users to skip pauses in podcasts.

Users will be able to choose an image from their phone's gallery and set it as the cover picture for their playlists. Spotify says that this was a 'highly requested' feature. "Until recently, this highly requested feature has been available only on desktop. Now, all Spotify users (both Free and Premium) can upload unique cover images from their Android or iOS devices," the company said in its blog post. To customise their playlist cover picture, users need to open the playlist they have created, open options (three dots menu), and click on Edit Playlist. Now, users need to click on the default album art picture or tap on Change Image to change the image. This will throw options of either clicking a new photo or picking a photo from their gallery. When a photo is selected, users can click on Use Photo and write a description for their playlist in the Add Description box that shows below the photo. Clicking save will save your progress.

Apart from the ability to put custom wallpapers, Spotify is also working on a new feature that will skip pauses in podcasts. Called "Trim Silence," the feature was spotted by known reverse engineer Jan Manchun Wong. Nothing much is known about this feature or when it will be rolled out, but a screenshot shared by Wong shows that users will be able to toggle "Trim Silence" on or off depending on their requirement.