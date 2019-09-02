Spotify Users Can Now Share What They Are Listening to on Facebook Stories

Spotify will now allow users to share the songs they are listening to on their Facebook Stories, similar to how it is done on Instagram stories. Spotify has gone a step further with Facebook Stories by adding a 15-second audio preview. When sharing Spotify songs to Instagram stories, users normally see only the album art with no audio. In order to share the 15-second preview clips to Facebook Stories, users will have to tap the “share” button from the Spotify app and choose Facebook as the destination.

If followers tap on the preview, they will be transferred to Spotify, where they can listen to the rest of the track. It’s also possible to share entire albums and playlists to Facebook stories, but for now, the 15-second previews will only play when sharing a single track. The feature will not only allow users to share their favourite music with friends or family but will also help musicians promote their songs.

Spotify had offered a Facebook story-sharing feature in the past as well, but the access was pulled off earlier this year. It is also important to note here that Facebook Stories is not a quite popular platform, unlike Instagram stories. having said that, the feature may benefit both the apps as it makes the Stories feature more engaging for Facebook, while also sending back traffic to the Spotify app.

