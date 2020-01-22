Michelle Obama has shared her Spotify workout playlist on Instagram and Twitter. The former first lady of the US categorized her playlist into upbeat workout tracks like “Drogba (Joanna)” by Afro B, “One Kiss” from Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, “Soulmate” by Lizzo and “Clique” by Kanye West, Big Sean and Jay-Z, and soothing cool-down tracks such as “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith, “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean and “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys (feat. Miguel). If 90’s feel-good jams are your speed when working out, Michelle Obama has that covered with tracks like Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good” (feat. Big Fun and Fat Joe) and “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné!

It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

This is not the first time that the Obamas have turned to Spotify to share their music interests. In 2018, Michelle Obama gifted her husband, former President Barack Obama, a playlist called 'Forever Mine' on Valentine’s Day, and just last month President Obama shared his favourite 2019 Songs of the Year, which featured Indian musician Prateek Kuhad's song 'Cold/Mess'.

This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe 🙂 I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC — Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019

Here's a list of all the songs on Michelle Obama's Spotify workout playlist:

“A God Like You” - Kirk Franklin

“V.3005” - Childish Gambino

“Soulmate” - Lizzo

“My Money, My Baby” - Burna Boy

“Tints” - Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar

“Clique” - Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean

“Come Down” - Anderson .Paak

“Drogba (Joanna)” - Afro B

“Feelin’ So Good - Remix” - Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe

“Press” - Cardi B

“APES**T” - The Carters

“Chuck Baby” - Chuck Brown

“Hussle & Motivate” - Nipsey Hussle

“Rule The World” - 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande

“Feels Good” - Tony! Toni! Toné!

“Perm” - Bruno Mars

“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

“Finesse - Remix” - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

“Before I Let Go” - Beyoncé

“Tambourine” - Eve

“Toast” - Koffee

“Slide” - Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

“Cross Me” - Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock

“Turnin’ Me Up” - BJ The Chicago Kid

“South of the Border” - Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B

“I'M DOPE” - Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

And these are her preferred 'Cool Down' tracks:

“24/7” - Meek Mill, Ella Mai

“Automatic” - The Bonfyre

“Show Me Love” - Alicia Keys, Miguel

“I Want You Around”- Snoh Aalegra

“Honesty” - Pink Sweat$

“Lay Me Down” - Sam Smith

“Blessed” - Daniel Caesar

“Godspeed” - Frank Ocean

“Collide” - Tiana Major9, EARTHGANG

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.