2-min read

Spotify Users Can Now Work Out to Michelle Obama's Playlist; Here's the Full List

Keep reading to find out if your favourite workout music makes the cut onto Michelle Obama's Spotify playlist.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Spotify Users Can Now Work Out to Michelle Obama's Playlist; Here's the Full List
Michelle Obama's Spotify workout playlist. (Image Source: Spotify/ Twitter/ Michelle Obama) (Image altered by News18)

Michelle Obama has shared her Spotify workout playlist on Instagram and Twitter. The former first lady of the US categorized her playlist into upbeat workout tracks like “Drogba (Joanna)” by Afro B, “One Kiss” from Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, “Soulmate” by Lizzo and “Clique” by Kanye West, Big Sean and Jay-Z, and soothing cool-down tracks such as “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith, “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean and “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys (feat. Miguel). If 90’s feel-good jams are your speed when working out, Michelle Obama has that covered with tracks like Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good” (feat. Big Fun and Fat Joe) and “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné!

This is not the first time that the Obamas have turned to Spotify to share their music interests. In 2018, Michelle Obama gifted her husband, former President Barack Obama, a playlist called 'Forever Mine' on Valentine’s Day, and just last month President Obama shared his favourite 2019 Songs of the Year, which featured Indian musician Prateek Kuhad's song 'Cold/Mess'.

Here's a list of all the songs on Michelle Obama's Spotify workout playlist:

“A God Like You” - Kirk Franklin

“V.3005” - Childish Gambino

“Soulmate” - Lizzo

“My Money, My Baby” - Burna Boy

“Tints” - Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar

“Clique” - Kanye West, JAY-Z, Big Sean

“Come Down” - Anderson .Paak

“Drogba (Joanna)” - Afro B

“Feelin’ So Good - Remix” - Jennifer Lopez, Big Pun, Fat Joe

“Press” - Cardi B

“APES**T” - The Carters

“Chuck Baby” - Chuck Brown

“Hussle & Motivate” - Nipsey Hussle

“Rule The World” - 2 Chainz, Ariana Grande

“Feels Good” - Tony! Toni! Toné!

“Perm” - Bruno Mars

“One Kiss” - Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa

“Finesse - Remix” - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

“Before I Let Go” - Beyoncé

“Tambourine” - Eve

“Toast” - Koffee

“Slide” - Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

“Cross Me” - Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock

“Turnin’ Me Up” - BJ The Chicago Kid

“South of the Border” - Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B

“I'M DOPE” - Tobe Nwigwe, David Michael Wyatt

And these are her preferred 'Cool Down' tracks:

“24/7” - Meek Mill, Ella Mai

“Automatic” - The Bonfyre

“Show Me Love” - Alicia Keys, Miguel

“I Want You Around”- Snoh Aalegra

“Honesty” - Pink Sweat$

“Lay Me Down” - Sam Smith

“Blessed” - Daniel Caesar

“Godspeed” - Frank Ocean

“Collide” - Tiana Major9, EARTHGANG

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
