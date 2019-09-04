Spotify Widget is Making a Comeback Following Users' Feedback
Spotify decided to remove the widget from its Android app saying that the notification controls and lock screen controls were redundant and no longer needed.
Image for Representation
Spotify has confirmed that it is bringing back its widget for Android users along with some new improvements in an upcoming update. This comes merely a month after Spotify removed the option leaving users to only rely on the controls from the notification share. Apparently some users were furious about the removal of the widget. Spotify decided to remove the widget from its Android app saying that the notification controls and lock screen controls were redundant and no longer needed.
The news was confirmed by a community manager at Spotify confirmed in a thread and said that the decision to bring back the widget was made because of user feedback. Spotify has also confirmed that the new Android widget will be updated getting a slight revamp once it makes a comeback. We can also expect some behind-the-scenes changes which will help to improve performance apart from the visual changes.
"We value your input and ideas and wanted to let you know that we have made some improvements to the performance and visuals of the Android Widget. We will be reinstating it in an upcoming release on Android. We’re always evolving and improving our app in order to provide the best experience…," Spotify said. However, there is no clarity as to when will the Spotify widget make a comeback on Android.
