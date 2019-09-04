Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Spotify Widget is Making a Comeback Following Users' Feedback

Spotify decided to remove the widget from its Android app saying that the notification controls and lock screen controls were redundant and no longer needed.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotify Widget is Making a Comeback Following Users' Feedback
Image for Representation
Loading...

Spotify has confirmed that it is bringing back its widget for Android users along with some new improvements in an upcoming update. This comes merely a month after Spotify removed the option leaving users to only rely on the controls from the notification share. Apparently some users were furious about the removal of the widget. Spotify decided to remove the widget from its Android app saying that the notification controls and lock screen controls were redundant and no longer needed.

The news was confirmed by a community manager at Spotify confirmed in a thread and said that the decision to bring back the widget was made because of user feedback. Spotify has also confirmed that the new Android widget will be updated getting a slight revamp once it makes a comeback. We can also expect some behind-the-scenes changes which will help to improve performance apart from the visual changes.

"We value your input and ideas and wanted to let you know that we have made some improvements to the performance and visuals of the Android Widget. We will be reinstating it in an upcoming release on Android. We’re always evolving and improving our app in order to provide the best experience…," Spotify said. However, there is no clarity as to when will the Spotify widget make a comeback on Android.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram