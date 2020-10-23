Spotify Will Now Let Users Play Podcasts Through Google Assistant As Well

Spotify has now added the ability to play podcasts via commands from Google Assistant. The Swedish music streaming platform released a statement to announce the development. The statement said that to date, users have been able to ask Google Assistant to play their top songs and music-filled playlists on Spotify. Now, the company is expanding that feature to include podcasts. All users need to do is say "Ok Google, play..." and follow it up with any podcast name to start listening on Spotify.

Spotify further said that users can now listen to Spotify podcasts on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart display like the new Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and the Nest Hub Max. Quite obviously, users can also ask Google Assistant to play Spotify podcasts on their phones. Some of the podcasts that users can listen to include The Michelle Obama Podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, and How to Save a Planet. The company said that the ability to ask Google Assistant to play podcasts is rolling out in English for users across the world today.

In order to enable the feature on Google Assistant, users need to go to their device's Assistant settings in the Google Home app and select Spotify as the default podcast provider.

Spotify had earlier this month launched its lyrics search feature. The feature allows users to search for songs by typing in their lyrics on iOS and Android. Spotify's lyrics search feature, however, came quite late after competitors like Apple Music.