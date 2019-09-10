Spotify Will Now Let You Share What You Are Listening to on Snapchat

Swedish music streaming app Spotify will now let users share their favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, TechCrunch reported on Monday. The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends.

In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapcat's users. In May 2018, Spotify added the feature to share content on Instagram Stories in a similar manner. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), along with 108 million premium subscribers which are also 31 per cent (YoY) growth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.