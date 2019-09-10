Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Spotify Will Now Let You Share What You Are Listening to on Snapchat

The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends, on Snapchat or other popular social media platforms.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotify Will Now Let You Share What You Are Listening to on Snapchat
Image for Representation
Loading...

Swedish music streaming app Spotify will now let users share their favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, TechCrunch reported on Monday. The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends.

In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapcat's users. In May 2018, Spotify added the feature to share content on Instagram Stories in a similar manner. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), along with 108 million premium subscribers which are also 31 per cent (YoY) growth.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram