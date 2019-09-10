Spotify Will Now Let You Share What You Are Listening to on Snapchat
The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends, on Snapchat or other popular social media platforms.
Image for Representation
Swedish music streaming app Spotify will now let users share their favourite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. Snapchat is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, TechCrunch reported on Monday. The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends.
In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapcat's users. In May 2018, Spotify added the feature to share content on Instagram Stories in a similar manner. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY), along with 108 million premium subscribers which are also 31 per cent (YoY) growth.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province
- Just Pay Rs 100 and Get Freedom From Hefty Traffic Penalties on the Spot
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared