Spotify Will Soon Let You Record And Edit Podcasts Within Main App, Testing Feature In NZ

Spotify is one of the most popular platforms for users to listen to podcasts. Now, it seems that the Swedish music giant is bringing the ability to allows users to record, edit and publish podcasts directly on Spotify, according to reports.

In a report in TechCrunch, Spotify started testing the feature in New Zealand last month, and aims to remove the need for having a separate app to record and edit podcasts. The feature was also hinted by outgoing Spotify executive and co-founder of Spotify’s podcast recording app Anchor, Michael Mignano. He had said that having this ability will eliminate the need for having extra tools or hardware to be able to record and edit podcasts.

In a video posted by Spotify New Zealand, it shows that with the feature, there will be a “+” sign next to “Your Library” in the bottom bar on the home screen. If users tap on it, they will have options to “Record Podcasts,” or “Create Playlist” straight from the Spotify app. Using the “Record” option will take users to a new interface with a record button to start recording audio.

Once a user is done recording, they can move towards editing the clip and adding background music through a preset of available tracks. After editing, users can assign a title, put a description of the episode or podcast, and tag another podcast or song and publish it.

Currently, it is not known as to when the feature will be rolled out to end users and in more regions. It is not known as to when users in India will be able to use the feature, but since the company is testing it in another region, it is likely to be rolled out globally in the near future.

