Spotify's 2021 Wrapped List Reveals Top Artists, Songs, Album in India: Check Details

As 2021 is about to end, several brands are revealing their best-of lists. Spotify has revealed its 2021 Wrapped list that highlights top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts from this year on its platform. The company has also shared India-specific lists, and users can check out a special playlist marking the end of the year via the app for Android and iOS. Similarly, Spotify is also sharing a personalised Wrapped experience on the mobile app that essentially lets users check out their top songs of 2021.

Just like last year, Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify for 2021. Other top artists on the platform include: Pritam, AR Rahman, BTS, Tanishk Bagchi, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, Anirudh Ravichander, and Vishal-Shekhar. The company says the most-streamed song of 2021 in India was Raataan Lambiyan by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, Tanishk Bagchi. The same song was also featured in Apple Music Awards winners list. Other top songs include:

Ranjha by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutt

Brown Munde by AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon

STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Lut Gaye by Jubin Nautiyal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Manoj Muntashir

Butter by BTS

Agar Tum Saath Ho by Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil

Tu Aake Dekhle by King, Arpan Kumar

Shayad by Pritam, Irshad Kamil

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X’

Spotify reveals the top 10 most streamed albums in 2021 in the country include: Shershaah, Kabir Singh, Moosetape, Love Yourself Answer, Love Aaj Kal, Justice, BE, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, Master and Future Nostalgia. Notably, three of the top 10 albums are by South Korean pop-band BTS. The three most-streamed female artists include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, and Asees Kaur. Additionally, Asees Kaur features as the top most-streamed artist from Spotify’s EQUAL programme alongside Renuka Panwar.

Coming to podcasts, the most series in India include The Mythpat Podcast, The Ranveer Show, The Stories of Mahabharata, Naallanaa Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast, Srimad Bhagavad-Gita Adhyaya 1, The Joe Rogan Experience, Speak Better English with Harry, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Bhaskar Bose (Hindi Thriller Podcast), and Unconventional Ghalib.

While The Ranveer Show is the most popular podcast in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, local content stands out in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata where PURIJAGANNADH (Telugu), Naallanaa Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast (Tamil) and Sunday Suspense (Bengali) take the lead, respectively.

Spotify says the company has added new features apart from the Wrapped playlist. New features 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards, and 2021 Wrapped: Blend.

