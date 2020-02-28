Spotify's Design Refresh For The iPhone App is All About New Icons And Simplifying The UX

The global music streaming service Spotify is giving its app perhaps the most important update in a long time. The iOS app, for the Apple iPhone, is set to get a design refresh which will make it easier to navigate the options, play music, get your favorites in place and download music. Spotify is not discriminating at all, and these new design elements will roll out for Premium as well as the free users. The update is rolling out now, for all you lucky folks.

The first element is the new Play button that integrates the shuffle functionality. Spotify calls this the universal Shuffle Play button. This new button, in green colour, makes it easier to shuffle tracks, if that is what you want. The second big change is the new Action Row. This new row sits near the center of the screen and including options such as ‘like,’ ‘play,’ and ‘download’ for Premium users. The new download for listening without Wi-Fi icon has also been redone. “Plus, the new row is your one-stop-shop for everything you’ll ever want to do one-handed—the experience is much more adaptive and responds to the size of your device,” says Spotify.

Spotify is the most popular global audio streaming subscription service with as many as 271 million users, of which 124 million are paid subscribers for the Premium tier that removes all advertisements from the music and podcast playback experience. The streaming service is about to complete one year in India. Here, Spotify is priced at Rs 119 per month for the Premium subscription. You can also choose the shorter duration packs—one day for Rs 13 or 7 days for Rs 39. There are longer term subscription options too—3 months for Rs 389, 6 months for Rs 719 and 1 year for Rs 1189. You can alternatively stick with the free subscription tier, which will be supported with occasional advertisements injected into the music playback. Spotify’s competition on our shores comes from Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music which is succeeding Google Play Music as well as a bunch of Indian services including JioSaavn, Gaana and Airtel’s Wynk Music.

Spotify is also updating the Track Rows design, and this is particularly relevant for playlists and compilations—each track will also show its corresponding album art, which will make it easier for you to mark your favorite songs from a large compilation. Do note though, that this new album art icon will not be available on every track row for artist albums. The songs that you have liked or may have previously shown your love towards, will show a heart next to them, so you know they are already in your library.

If you cannot see the changes in your Spotify app on your Apple iPhone just yet (even yours truly cannot, at this time), do not worry—these roll-outs usually happen in batches and yours could be arriving anytime in the next few hours.

