Spotify’s Play Button Doesn’t Shuffle Songs By Default Anymore, Thanks To Adele

Music streaming app Spotify shuffles albums by default. While viewing an album, users see a small shuffle icon within the larger “Play" button. This indicates that Spotify will begin playing the album’s song in a random order. Now, the company has stopped doing that. Why? Because Adele asked. According to a report in BBC, Spotify has removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums upon the musician’s request.

Now, when users hit the “Play" button in an album, songs will play in order for Premium subscribers. Users can still enable Shuffle mode with the “Shuffle" icon on individual tracks. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening," Adele said in a tweet thanking Spotify for listening. Spotify responded saying “Anything for you." Adele had apparently asked Spotify to change this feature, saying that albums should be listened to in a specific order.

Anything for you 🙏✨— Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2021

A Spotify spokesperson was quoted in the BBC report as saying that the company is “excited to be rolling out the feature that was long requested by both users and artists." The spokesperson said that users can still shuffle an album, but the system would default to playing tracks in the order chosen by the artist. “As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans,” the spokesperson said.

