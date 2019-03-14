English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spotify's Tussle With Apple Continues as it Files Complaint Against Apple's App Store Rules
Apple wants Spotify and other digital services to pay 30 percent tax on purchases made through Apple's payment system.
FILE PHOTO: Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify in this February 18, 2014 illustration picture. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Loading...
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify said it has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Union (EU) alleging that the tech giant is harming consumer choice and stifling innovation via the rules it enforces on its iOS App Store.
"It's why, after careful consideration, Spotify has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission (EC), the regulatory body responsible for keeping competition fair and non-discriminatory.
"In recent years, Apple has introduced rules to the App Store that purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience -- essentially acting as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers," Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
Cupertino-based Apple requires that Spotify and other digital services pay a 30 per cent tax on purchases made through Apple's payment system, including upgrading from a free to premium subscription.
According to Spotify, if it pays this tax, it would force it to artificially inflate the price of its premium membership well above the price of Apple Music.
"And to keep our price competitive for our customers, that isn't something we can do," added Ek.
The music streaming services giant has also started a press campaign, including a website dedicated to the iPhone maker's unfair behaviour and a YouTube video explaining the company's grievances.
Earlier this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently launched her 2020 presidential bid, said she was in favour of passing laws that prevent large e-commerce platforms with a global annual revenue of $25 billion or more, from owning both the platform and any sellers on it.
"It's why, after careful consideration, Spotify has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission (EC), the regulatory body responsible for keeping competition fair and non-discriminatory.
"In recent years, Apple has introduced rules to the App Store that purposely limit choice and stifle innovation at the expense of the user experience -- essentially acting as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers," Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
Cupertino-based Apple requires that Spotify and other digital services pay a 30 per cent tax on purchases made through Apple's payment system, including upgrading from a free to premium subscription.
According to Spotify, if it pays this tax, it would force it to artificially inflate the price of its premium membership well above the price of Apple Music.
"And to keep our price competitive for our customers, that isn't something we can do," added Ek.
The music streaming services giant has also started a press campaign, including a website dedicated to the iPhone maker's unfair behaviour and a YouTube video explaining the company's grievances.
Earlier this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently launched her 2020 presidential bid, said she was in favour of passing laws that prevent large e-commerce platforms with a global annual revenue of $25 billion or more, from owning both the platform and any sellers on it.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Black Zimmermann Jumpsuit Will Burn a Hole in Your Pocket
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- 'Ronaldo Always Pays His Debts': Twitter Celebrates Juventus Star's Spectacular Hat-Trick
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka v Maharashtra For Domestic T20 Crown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results