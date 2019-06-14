Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Spotify's Your Daily Drive Playlist Will Mix Songs with News to Mimic Old Radios

The 'Your Daily Drive' playlist, which will fuse music with news and podcasts, is being initially rolled out in USA, with international availability to follow.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Spotify's Your Daily Drive Playlist Will Mix Songs with News to Mimic Old Radios
The 'Your Daily Drive' playlist, which will fuse music with news and podcasts, is being initially rolled out in USA, with international availability to follow.
Loading...

Mimicking the functioning of old-school car radios, Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is launching a new playlist called "Your Daily Drive" that would bring music as well as news podcasts to car drivers, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The unannounced feature is first reaching Spotify users in the US where the news podcasts would be provided by The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio (NPR) and Public Radio International. Details about the global availability of this feature's roll-out remains undisclosed as yet.

Earlier this month, the music streaming platform began testing five human-curated podcast-only test playlists. "The Daliy Drive playlist would also join other Spotify lists in promoting podcasts. Last month, Spotify publicly began testing its first hardware ever -- a voice-controlled smart assistant for cars intending to help the app learn people's audio habits while they are on the road.

The device is called "Car Thing" and as part of the test, it has been distributed to some US-based premium users for free. In the US, Spotify has a user-base of over 60 million people.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram