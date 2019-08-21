Springhill is Intel's First Artificial Intelligence Chip Designed For Complex AI

Intel Corp has unveiled its latest processor that will be its first using artificial intelligence (AI) and is designed for large computing centers. The chip, developed at its development facility in Haifa, Israel, is known as Nervana NNP-I, or Springhill, and is based on a 10 nanometer Ice Lake processor that will allow it to cope with high workloads using minimal amounts of energy, Intel said.

Facebook, it said, already has started using the product. Intel said its first AI product comes after it had invested in Israeli AI startups, including Habana Labs and NeuroBlade. “In order to reach a future situation of ‘AI everywhere’, we have to deal with huge amounts of data generated and make sure organizations are equipped with what they need to make effective use of the data and process them where they are collected,” said Naveen Rao, general manager of Intel’s artificial intelligence products group.

“These computers need acceleration for complex AI applications.” It said the new hardware chip will help Intel Xeon processors in large companies as the need for complicated computations in the AI field increases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.