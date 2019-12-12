Star Wars Scene to Premiere in Fortnite Game

Following the introduction of stormtrooper skins in celebration of Jedi: Fallen Order and a Star Destroyer making its way over the gaming map, Star Wars is all geared up to come to Fortnite again with a scene from 'Rise of Skywalker', which will be shown at the in-game cinema. Fortnite took to Twitter to share the news, writing, "Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this."

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019

The photo accompanying the tweet also revealed that the event will have director JJ Abrams, though it did not reveal in what capacity. The official Twitter handle of Star Wars replied to the tweet as well, posting, "We can’t wait! Ready and standing by to watch with our favourite droids."

We can’t wait! Ready and standing by to watch with our favorite droids. pic.twitter.com/ZSl791u9FM — Star Wars (@starwars) December 7, 2019

While Marshmello had made use of Fortnite earlier and had played a virtual concert using it, this is the first time that an exclusive movie clip is being premiered in the game. Fans and gamers took to the post, with one user writing, "Imagine if we would also get some new Star Wars skins together with this event," while another posted, "this better be some cool-ass lightsaber battle scene." A number of people also asked if they could get a Baby Yoda back bling. Here's what they wrote:

Me on my way to the event pic.twitter.com/sz3irCRNxv — Owen☃️🎁🎄❄️ (@owen_yard) December 7, 2019

I'm going to say this now; if there's no Lightsaber Harvesting Tool coming with whatever comes around for this Star Wars movie, I'm going to be deeply saddened. — Scenario (@iScenario) December 7, 2019

Imagine if we would also get some new Star Wars skins together with this event. 👀 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 7, 2019

Light sabers this time pleaseeee — Fishstick ❁ (@SweetRabbitFN) December 7, 2019

PLEASE GIV US BABY YODA BACKBLING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I52JTlZv48 — Owen☃️🎁🎄❄️ (@owen_yard) December 7, 2019

