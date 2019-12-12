Star Wars Scene to Premiere in Fortnite Game
This is the first time that a movie scene will premiere in the game, merging the lines between action flicks and video games.
This is the first time that a movie scene will premiere in the game, merging the lines between action flicks and video games.
Following the introduction of stormtrooper skins in celebration of Jedi: Fallen Order and a Star Destroyer making its way over the gaming map, Star Wars is all geared up to come to Fortnite again with a scene from 'Rise of Skywalker', which will be shown at the in-game cinema. Fortnite took to Twitter to share the news, writing, "Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this."
Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere.
Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET.
You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019
The photo accompanying the tweet also revealed that the event will have director JJ Abrams, though it did not reveal in what capacity. The official Twitter handle of Star Wars replied to the tweet as well, posting, "We can’t wait! Ready and standing by to watch with our favourite droids."
We can’t wait! Ready and standing by to watch with our favorite droids. pic.twitter.com/ZSl791u9FM
— Star Wars (@starwars) December 7, 2019
While Marshmello had made use of Fortnite earlier and had played a virtual concert using it, this is the first time that an exclusive movie clip is being premiered in the game. Fans and gamers took to the post, with one user writing, "Imagine if we would also get some new Star Wars skins together with this event," while another posted, "this better be some cool-ass lightsaber battle scene." A number of people also asked if they could get a Baby Yoda back bling. Here's what they wrote:
Me on my way to the event pic.twitter.com/sz3irCRNxv
— Owen☃️🎁🎄❄️ (@owen_yard) December 7, 2019
I'm going to say this now; if there's no Lightsaber Harvesting Tool coming with whatever comes around for this Star Wars movie, I'm going to be deeply saddened.
— Scenario (@iScenario) December 7, 2019
Imagine if we would also get some new Star Wars skins together with this event. 👀
— ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 7, 2019
Light sabers this time pleaseeee
— Fishstick ❁ (@SweetRabbitFN) December 7, 2019
PLEASE GIV US BABY YODA BACKBLING 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I52JTlZv48
— Owen☃️🎁🎄❄️ (@owen_yard) December 7, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- La Liga Appoints Cricketer Rohit Sharma as Brand Ambassador in India
- Rani Mukerji Says Mardaani 2 to Release Without Promotional Songs
- Fact Check: Woman Winning Award in Viral Video is Not Hyderabad Rape Victim
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles