Star Wars: Squadrons First Gameplay Trailer is Here: Everything You Need to Know

We have our first gameplay trailer of the newly announced Star Wars game. Showcased at EA Play Live 2020, the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons game will put you into the cockpit of starfighters for some vicious intergalactic dogfights. Teased earlier this week, the new game is scheduled to launch in October.

The gameplay trailer gives us an early look at the game while giving details about the various modes. There will be a single player story mode set after the events of Return of the Jedi spanning across the two factions- the Rebellion and the Imperials. There will be a multiplayer mode where you can create a squad of five pilots and the game will also be available in VR. The single player mode will give you the option of choosing either sides with a separate story for each faction.

The online multiplayer mode will let you choose from 8 different types of aircrafts including Fighters - X-Wing/Tie Fighter, Interceptors- A-Wing/Tie Interceptor, Support- U-Wing/Tie Reaper and Bombers- Y-Wing/Tie Bomber. The game will also have the option of customising the look of your pilot character and starfighters along with in-cockpit cosmetic items and over 50 components to customise the way your starfighter works and attacks.

The multiplayer modes include the Dogfight Mode, an all-out 5v5 battle. Apart from your fighters, there will be various components to help you win the battle. Fleet Battles will be a signature mode for the game which will be a multi-stage battle where you can play solo or with a squadron of your friends to fight against other online players or AI. Players can make strategies and coordinate components to increase their chances of winning.

The game looks really promising and could go on to be a fan favorite just like the Battlefront franchise. The good thing is that there might not be any microtransactions, which means EA has listened to its fans and is not going to take the same path as it did with Battlefront II. Star Wars: Squadrons will be available on PC, Xbox and PS4 and there is a possibility that cross-platform gameplay will also be introduced. If you are a hardcore Star Wars fan like me, then you can head over to pre-order the game depending on your choice of platform. We haven’t checked out the consoles, but it is available for pre-purchase on Steam for Rs 2,499.

