Starbucks Suspends Advertising Across Social Media to Help Curb Hate Speech

Starbucks Corp will pause advertising on all social media platforms as it explores the best ways to help stop the spread of hate speech, the company said in a statement on Sunday. "We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech," the statement read.

"We believe in bringing communities together, both in-person and online, and we stand against hate speech. We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policymakers need to come together to affect real change."

A CNBC report here on Sunday added that this social media pause by Starbucks will not include YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's Google. It will continue to post on social media without paid promotion. It also said that though Starbucks is pausing advertising, it is not joining the “Stop Hate For Profit” boycott campaign, which kicked off earlier this month. More than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever Plc, signed on to stop buying ads on Facebook Inc, the world’s largest social media platform.