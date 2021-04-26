Starlink Broadband Can Be Your Travel Buddy, And That’s Great News If You Have Preordered In India

The coolest thing about satellite broadband in your home would be that there is absolutely no limitation with physical wiring. Unlike wired fiber home broadband, satellite internet handshakes directly with the satellites in the sky and beam down internet to your home. Theoretically, you’d imagine then that you could move this system around. Perhaps take it along as you head to the hills for the weekend. After all, direct line of sight with the satellite is all that’s needed. And that’s exactly what the Elon Musk owned Starlink broadband has finally announced. Even though the Starlink satellite broadband connections are geo-restricted at this time, in the sense that they will only work at the location they are initially installed at, Starlink has said they’ll remove this restriction later this year. And that is great news for those who are preordering Starlink satellite broadband in India.

Starlink says that this option to take your internet connection with you will be enabled once they have a few more satellites in orbit, and Starlink does add quite quickly to their constellation as a habit, and some software updates for the hardware and software in play. “Yeah, should be fully mobile later this year, so you can move it anywhere or use it on an RV or truck in motion. We need a few more satellite launches to achieve compete coverage & some key software upgrades,” Elon Musk himself confirmed this in response to a user on Twitter. He also indicates that the Starlink service should exit beta testing this summer. The SpaceX owned satellite broadband service will be launching in most, if not all regions of India, next year. The company, over the past few weeks, has been sending out invitations to those indicated an initial interest, to preorder for the service for a refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,000).

Movability isn’t the only upgrade that is in the works. Elon Musk’s SpaceX is aggressively testing the Starlink satellite broadband service, and it has also been confirmed that the satellite broadband service will now get a speed boost to 300Mbps this year. That will be double of the maximum speeds that Starlink delivers to customers, which is up to 150Mbps at this time. Starlink, during the beta testing phase, till now offers users broadband speeds between 50Mbps and 150Mbps with the latency expected between 20ms and 40ms, depending on location. With the speed boost, latency will also see a reduction, closer to 20ms, which will further enhance the web browsing experience. It is expected that by the time the Starlink broadband service is available in India, the speed boosts up to 300Mbps would have been activated. The Starlink satellite dish will need to be installed outdoors, that is in your apartment’s balcony, or the roof or somewhere outdoors in the premises if you have a larger home. somewhere where it is at the highest point possible with no trees, poles or structures getting in the line of site with the sky and therefore the satellite in the sky. The requirement is a clear “field of view” of the sky.

The Starlink kit gets you a phased-arrayed’ satellite dish, a tripod and a Wi-Fi router. You can download the Starlink app for iPhone and Android phones to determine the best install location at your home or office. The Elon Musk-owned aerospace company SpaceX intends to provide high speed internet connectivity from the Starlink constellation of satellites. The aim is to eventually offer as much as 1Gbps internet speeds and a global coverage, in due course of time, with a fairly low latency of up to 25ms, once the satellite constellation is complete. That, in many ways, has to link to the addition of satellites that Musk referred to in his tweet. The Starlink deposit terms for this $99 that you pay today suggest that this is for the purchase of the Starlink equipment that you’ll need to access the satellite broadband service. “By placing your Deposit Payment, you have established priority within your region for purchasing the Starlink Kit when available,” says Starlink. Payments are accepted via credit cards and debit cards, as well as Apple Pay, which is still not officially rolled out as a digital payment platform in India. Starlink says that the $99 deposit is fully refundable at any time, though you will forfeit your priority service access position. It is expected that the Starlink hardware kits will be in limited supply, at least in the initial months, of launch of the Starlink satellite broadband in India.

