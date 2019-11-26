State of Decay 2 Game Will be Available on Steam From Next Year

State of Decay fans, here is some good news for you. State of Decay 2 can now also be played on Steam, a video game digital distribution service developed by Valve Corporation, from early 2020. Gamers will no longer have to rely completely on the Microsoft version to play. Players will also no longer have to look out for friends to play as State of Decay 2 will now feature on Xbox Live cross-play. This will enable players to play with up to three friends across platforms of their choice, including Steam, Windows 10 and Xbox One. Price and other details are still not known. State of Decay 2 fans can now, however, get the action game on their wish list.

According to Steam webpage, State of Decay 2 is an open-world survival-fantasy game for a player and his 3 co-op friends. After a zombie apocalypse, the player's small group of survivors seek to rebuild a small corner of civilisation and get to make all the decisions about how that happens. A player gets to decide whom he/she wishes to recruit in their team, where to settle community, how to fortify and upgrade base, and information about the time to move to greener pastures. Player gets to select which survivor to bring along on a scavenging run for the food and whom they want to use to fight off the zombies attacking the base.

