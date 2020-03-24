English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

#StayHome: Amazon Prime Video Gets User Profiles so You Don’t Tread on Each Other’s Toes

Social distancing means families are spending more time with each other than what they are used to, and that can be irritating for some. Opening the Amazon Prime Video app amidst this stress to find the watchlist cluttered by your partner, can be a test of patience.

  Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
Finally! Amazon is adding the user profiles option to the Prime Video streaming service, which will allow different users at home to better manage their watchlists, resume the previously played content and get recommendations for more content based on what they are watching or may have added to their watchlists. There will also be a Kids profile for content that is curated for the little ones. This comes at a time when most of the world’s population is staying indoors because of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic that is sweeping the planet. This is also the time when social distancing from the rest of the world means families are spending more time with each other than what they are probably used to, and that can perhaps also be a slightly irritating for some to say the least. Opening the Amazon Prime Video app amidst all this stress only to find that the watchlist has been cluttered by your partner with his/her favourite genre of movies and TV shows, can really be a test of patience.

At present, Amazon Prime Video is letting you add profiles via the web browser and on apps for Android, Apple iPhone and iPad, for instance. However, at the time of writing this, the user profiles option is not yet available on the Amazon Video app for Android TV. It is expected that Prime Video will support up to 6 different user profiles. Though it must be said that Amazon has gotten into this game much after Netflix, which has had the user profile option for years now, complete with really cool and customizable user account icons. However, Netflix offers 5 user profiles per account, at this time, but that isn’t really a hardship. Safe to say that the Amazon Prime Video user profile option is rolling out now and you should be able to get it sometime in the near future.

