StayHome: Snapchat Introduces 'Here For You' Mental Health Tool to Ease Coronavirus Stress

Snap is rolling out its 'Here For You' mental health and wellness search tool earlier than planned to help users who are feeling stressed over the coronavirus pandemic. The tool was expected to be rolled out in a few months, was set to give information about topics such as anxiety, depression, stress, grief, suicidal thoughts, and bullying to Snapchatters.

Meanwhile, the company has accelerated the launch of the tool with special focus on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. A coronavirus-specific section to the tool "that will provide Snapchatters from the Ad Council, World Health Organization, the CDC, Crisis Text Line, NHS, and other partners who are creating content on anxiety specifically related to coronavirus," The Verge reported recently.

"Here For You was informed by studies that show that connecting with friends, whether in person or online is often the best defence against feelings of loneliness and anxiety. We also know that Snapchatters are deeply interested in understanding these issues, and how they can support friends who are struggling with them," the report quoted a Snap spokesperson.