Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

#StayHome: Dating in Times of Coronavirus; Tinder Passport Available for Free Until April 30

According to Tinder, many subscribers are reaching out to fellow users across the world to convey solidarity in times of coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Location-based dating service major Tinder on Friday announced that its Passport feature, which allows users to connect with anyone, anywhere in the world, will be available for free for all members starting next week and will be available through April 30. According to the company, in this challenging time, they see Tinder members finding new ways to connect.

"As an area becomes more affected by physically-isolating measures, we see new conversations happening there and those conversations last longer. This epidemic is also changing the tenor of connection in the hardest-hit places. More people are using Tinder bios to show their concern for others (‘how is everyone') instead of their life motto," the company said in a statement. Many current Tinder subscribers are even reaching out across the world, using the Passport feature, to find solidarity with matches hundreds of miles away.

"Our hope is that our members can use the Passport feature to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. They can check in on folks in their hometown, college town, or sister city, and find those across the world who are going through the same things. And if nothing else, they can learn how to say "hey" in another language," Tinder added.

