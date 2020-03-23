StayHome: MTNL Announces Double Data Offer on All Broadband Plans in Delhi and Mumbai

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently announced its Work@Home broadband plan, and now Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has reportedly introduced double data offer on all of its broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai. The benefit includes both landline and mobile broadband plans to encourage people to work from home.

The company made the announcement on Twitter saying that it will offer double data on broadband plans for landline and mobile for a month. Soon after, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted the same update to encourage users to work from home during the epidemic. The benefits will be available for all existing customers and notably, the MTNL broadband double data offer will be available in the Delhi and Mumbai circles only for a month. There is also news that MTNL will wave off installation charges for new customers opting for copper-based connection. These new customers will, however, have to pay for the modem that will be required for the service.

Recently BSNL launched its new “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan offering Internet access to its landline customers without any charge. This special plan offers 10Mbps download speeds with a 5GB per day data cap for all BSNL landline subscribers. After finishing 5GB, users will get Internet speeds at 1Mbps. The plan also offers a free email ID account with 1GB storage space. This promotional plan is available for customers across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar. The new plan can be availed without any security deposit.