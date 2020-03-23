StayHome: Reliance Jio 'Work From Home' Pack Offers 2GB Data and 51 Days Validity at Rs 251

The spread of novel Coronavirus in India has called for lockdown in a number of states. While most of the private and public officers already declared work from home facility for most of their staff, the complete lockdown has mandated working from home for the rest as well. As the usage of data has increased, the customers are looking for interactive plans to facilitate the smooth working of operations. In order to make this easier for customers, Reliance Jio has introduced a new plan.







The telecommunication service has launched the all-new Work From Home plan at Rs 251. The Reliance Jio Work from Home plan offers 2GB data every day and comes with a validity of 51 days. However, this plan only comes with internet benefits, so there are no special benefits on calling or SMS. If the customer exhausts the daily limit of 2GB internet, he/she can continue to browse the internet at the speed of 64kbps. The reduced speed data will not have any limit.







Along with this, the company has also made changes to some of its existing 4G data extension offers. The Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 prepaid plans now offer double the data that they previously offered. The Rs 11 extension pack, which earlier offered 400MB data, has now been modified to 800MB data and 75 minutes of calling benefits. The Rs 21 plan now offers 2GB data along with 200 minutes of calling. Meanwhile, the Rs 51 data booster pack offers 6GB data and 500 minutes calling benefits. Rs 101 plan comes 12GB data and 1000 minutes calling. Calling benefits can be used for Jio to non-Jio calls, while Jio to Jio calls are free of cost. The validity of these plans depends on the usage of the customer.

