StayHome: Zomato Offers Contactless Delivery Option For Your Food Orders to Curb COVID Spread

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato has now launched the Contactless Delivery option on its platform, for any meal orders that you may place, as part of their response to the Coronavirus outbreak. This is rolling out on the Zomato app for the iPhone, and the update is available on the Apple App Store which we have received on our iPhones. The way this works is simple. You place an order for a meal with any of the Zomato partner restaurants via the Zomato app and select the Contactless Delivery option for your order while checking out. The delivery executive will follow that order and leave the food package on a clean surface (such as a table or a platform) outside your door, click a photo of that and send it to you. Then you can safely pick up that order package and enjoy your meal.

Important to note that the Contactless Delivery option is available only on prepaid orders, and not on any pay on delivery orders. The idea is to enhance the social distancing bit by not allowing interaction between the delivery executive, who Zomato refers to as Zomato Valet, and the person who is receiving the order. The Contactless Delivery option will be available for all restaurants offering food delivery services on the platform.

Zomato has also updated its advisory to restaurants on the best practices to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus. They are working with restaurant partners to improve the food handling and packaging. The delivery partners are being given training on personal hygiene as well as the benefits of regularly washing hands with soap and using hand sanitizers. They are also being given guidance on the potential symptoms of the Coronavirus and how to get medical assistance if they notice any of those symptoms.

Zomato also says they will remind everyone who has placed an order to also wash their hands before they sit down to eat. While this update is rolling out for iPhones on the App Store, it should also be available to Android users via the Google Play Store, if not already.

