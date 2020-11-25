Steam Adds PlayStation 5's DualSense Controller Support for Beta Testers Via System API

Valve corporation has announced that Steam now supports the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. The company said that games that use Steam's Input API can now recognise the controller and display the correct prompt buttons. Valve has also said that games will also be able to access the DualSense controller's LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro features. However, these is no mention of support for the adaptive triggers on the PlayStation 5 controller. The functionality has initially been made available in Steam's public beta and the company is planning a full release after further testing.

According to a report in The Verge, Steam has been adding DualSense support over the past couple of weeks. The service started with just adding support for the controller itself, then added and refined the compatibility with advanced features like the trackpad and gyro features. Now games that use the Steam Input API will be able to support the PS5's DualSense controller directly, without requiring the developers to separately add support for DualSense. The official announcement, however, did not mention anything about the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

The Sony DualSense joins more than 200 controllers that are supported by the Steam Input API. According to Valve, the amount of players who use controllers to play PC games rather than a mouse and keyboard has more than doubled in the past two years, with bigger increases expected to come from those using PlayStation controllers.

Those who want to try out DualSense on Steam will have to register for the Steam beta program and connect their DualSense controller via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable.