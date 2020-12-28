Cyberpunk 2077, Among Us, GTA 5 & More Make It to Steam's Best Games of 2020 List

American video game company Valve Interactive has released its list of 'Best Games of 2020' on Steam. The company has divided the list into six categories - Top Sellers, Top New Releases, Top Selling VR Games, Top Early Access Graduates, Most Played Games, and Top Controller Games. The lists include some popular titles like Among Us, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5, Cyberpunk 2077, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), and more. Many of these games, along with thousands of other titles are on sale during Steam's Winter Sale 2020 which lasts till January 5 2021.

The top selling 12 games in the Platinum category include PUBG, Red Dead Redemption, Destiny 2, GTA 5, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Doom, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, and Monster Hunter World. Among these, GTA 5, Dota 2, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive have made it to Steam's platinum category ever since the beginning of the Best Games list in 2016. The top sellers list is divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories. The total revenue of each game is calculated by looking at game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales from January 1 2020 to December 18 2020. Steam doesn't disclose the revenue for each of the game but instead puts them into Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze category. The top selling games in the Gold category include Halo: The Master Chief Edition, Borderlands 3, Crusader Kings 3, The Elder Scrolls, Dead by Daylight, Civilization VI, Sea of Thieves, Phasmophobia, ARK: Winter Wonderland, Warframe, Mount & Blade II, and Baldur's Gate.

The most played games of the year, with the highest peak concurrent players include Among Us, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Terraria, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, PUBG, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, and GTA 5. In its announcement, Steam said that the peak concurrent numbers were much higher than last year and that increase was witnessed across the board.

Steam's top new releases for 2020, measured by gross revenue include titles such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Sea of Thieves, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, Grounded, Horizon: Zero Dawn, FIFA 21, Wolcen Bloodtrail, Borderlands 3, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 3, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Football Manager 2021, Marvel's Avengers, and more.

Among Early Access Graduates, games like Noita, Skater XL, Wolcen Bloodtrail, Torchlight III, Squad, Hades, Conqueror's Blade, Deep Rock Galactic, and more made the cut.

Further, Steam's top VR-exclusive games for 2020 include Arizona Sunshine, Pistol Whip, Half Life: Alyx, Superhot VR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and more made it to the Platinum category. In Gold category, Fallout 4, Zero Caliber, Virtual Desktop, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality, Onward, and more made the list.

Top Controller games, that are measured by daily active players using a controller, included GTA 5, NBA 2K20, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Monster Hunter: World, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and more in the platinum bucket. In the Gold category, Marvel's Avengers, PES 2021, Halo, Star Wars: Squadrons, Resident Evil 3, Horizon: Zero Dawn and more made the cut. You can check out Steam's best games of 2020 complete list here.