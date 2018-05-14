English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Steam Brings PC Gaming to Mobiles Through Link App
A dedicated iOS and Android app will let players stream games from their home computers to smartphones.
Steam logo (Image: Valve Corporation)
Launching the week of May 21, the official Steam Link allows users to play games on their Mac or PC through an Android or iOS device. Both 5GHz wifi and wired Ethernet connections will be supported, as will a variety of game controllers and the official Steam Controller.
The company had previously produced a small set-top box, also called Steam Link, intended to bridge the physical gap between living room TVs and study-based PCs. The Steam Link app will not need the Steam Link device in order to function.
Valve Corp., owner and operator of the Steam service, currently maintains a Steam app for iOS and Android, through which users can purchase and wishlist games from the store's catalogue, chat with friends, buy trade and sell virtual items, and authorize market transactions.
Steam has come to dominate digital retail in the computer gaming sector, thanks to deep discount annual sales and the prestige position of Valve as the developer and publisher of the influential "Half-Life," "Counter-Strike," "Team Fortress," "Portal" and "Left 4 Dead" franchises, as well as multi-million dollar tournament eSport "Dota 2."
