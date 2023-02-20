Steam Deck Users Can Now Install And Play PC Games Without Internet

Steam Deck is a popular handheld device for gamers developed by Valve, the company popular for the renowned Counter Strike franchise. And now, you can actually install and play games from PC on the handheld device thanks to a new feature that has been added to the platform.

Steam Deck users now have this tool called ‘Local Network Game transfers’ that makes this seamless transfer happen, that too without needing an active internet connection. This feature is rather useful because gamers who also play on the PCs and want to transfer the games to the portable gaming device, can do so using this tool.

Steam has offered this feature via a beta update this week, and we expect Valve to make it a full release in the coming months.

Steam has mentioned that if ever you lose connectivity while transferring the games from PC to the Steam Deck, the device will automatically connect to the internet to finish downloading the rest of the game.

The company is also quick to mention that the Local transfer feature only works if both the devices have the beta Steam version to send the files. Steam also explains that the local transfer of games is only possible from PC to Steam Deck.

The other important thing that is missing from the local transfer is that you get the whole game transferred, not the saved parts of the games you would like to move. So, yes, there are limitations of how the transfer tool works but even then it is good to see a PC to gaming device transition happening without needing the internet all the time.

