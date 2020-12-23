Steam Winter Sale Now Live: Check Out Attractive Deals for FIFA 21, GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 & More

With the holiday season, deals and discounts have also started kicking in for gadgets, accessories, appliances, and even games alike. As Sony announced its PlayStation Holidays Sale, Steam has also announced a Winter sale that offers attractive deals on thousands of games. Alongside the Steam Winter Sale, the voting for The Steam Awards for the best titles among ten categories has also kicked off. The Steam Winter Sale started on Tuesday, December 22 and will last till January 5.

Some of the most famous titles that have gone on sale are Halo: The Master Chief Collection, FIFA 21, GTA 5, Meed For Speed Payback, Red Dead Redemption 2, Among Us, and more. For the 2020 Steam Awards, Steam has selected five nominees in 10 different categories and not all of the candidates are games that were launched in 2020. In this article, we will show you a selection of some of the best deals on some of the top titles during the Steam Winter Sale 2020.

Steam Winter Sale Best Deals:

FIFA 21 - Rs 1,999 (MRP Rs 3,999) for the Standard Edition, Rs 2,034 (MRP Rs 5,499) for the Champion Edition, and Rs 2,859 (MRP Rs 6,599) for the Ultimate Edition.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - Rs 539 (MRP Rs 899)

Control Ultimate Edition - Rs 1,499 (MRP Rs 2,999)

Need for Speed Payback - Rs 374 (MRP Rs 1,499)

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Rs 879 (MRP Rs 1,099)

Street Fighter V - Rs 600 (MRP Rs 1,499)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V - Rs 1,049 (MRP Rs 2,099)

SIMS 4 - Rs 299 (MRP Rs 2,499)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs 2,143 (MRP Rs 3,199) for Standard Edition and Rs 3,119 (MRP Rs 5,199) for Ultimate Edition.

Among Us - Rs 159 (MRP Rs 199)

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - Rs 899 (MRP Rs 2,999)

Assassin's Creed: Origins - Rs 599 (MRP Rs 2,999)

Apart from these, there is a host of other titles that are available at great discounts during the Steam Winter Sale. PC gamers and those around them should definitely check out the ongoing sale, for both gaming and gifting purposes this holiday season.

The Steam Winter Sale comes around the same time Sony also kicked off the PlayStation Holiday Sale that will go on till January 9 next year. We have curated a list of great deals on top titles for the PlayStation Winter Sale as well. Check it out here.