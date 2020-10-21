Step Aside, Zoom: WhatsApp Web Is Getting Voice And Video Calls Soon

WhatsApp might bring voice and video calls to WhatsApp web, according to a report that has found the feature in a recent update to the web client in version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp. According to the report in WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and will be made available by the Facebook-owned messaging platform in a future build. The report says that WhatsApp is considering to push the new feature in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta stage.

The report also put out screenshots of the new feature, which shows a window will pop-up when a user receives a call. The window will be a small "incoming call" window with options to accept, decline, or ignore the incoming call. The incoming call window will also show the display picture of the caller. For outgoing calls, the pop-up window is smaller and only shows the status of the call - 'Calling', 'Ringing', or in-call timer. Further, the WABetaInfor report said that the update will also bring the group calling features to WhatsApp web.

Support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp web has been a much-demanded feature from users across the world. As of now, WhatsApp or Facebook have not shared any details about this feature or when it will be released to the public. WhatsApp has recently been reported to be testing a slew of new features like in-app support and the ability to mute chats forever. It is also good to see WhatsApp taking up the feedback from users and working on features that have been highly demanded in the past, if these reports are believed to be true.