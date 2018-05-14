English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stephen Hawking's Memorial Service Invites Time Travellers From The Future
The application allows people born more than 20 years into the future to come.
One of the world's most famous scientists, Stephen Hawking died peacefully at his home in Cambridge aged 76 on March 14, 2018. (Image: Reuters/File)
Members of the public have been invited to apply for tickets to attend a celebration of Professor Stephen Hawking's life at a memorial service in Westminster Abbey here on June 15, with visitors from the future welcome to apply, local media reported on Monday. His ashes will be interred by the graves of fellow scientific giants Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. Applicants need to fill in a form online and state their date of birth, Xinhua news agency reported.
Till now, over 10,000 people from over 50 countries have applied for tickets. London blogger IanVisits was among those who noticed that the application allows people born more than 20 years into the future to come.
"Look out for time travellers at the Abbey," the blogger said. Hawking once held a "time traveller party" back in 2009, but no one turned up at that time. A legendary figure in the modern history of physics, Hawking, who died at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018, is known for his work with black holes and relativity. He authored several bestsellers on science, despite being bound to a wheelchair after contracting a motor neurone disease in 1963 at the age of 21.
He broke new ground on the basic laws which govern the Universe, including the revelation that black holes have a temperature and produce radiation, now known as Hawking radiation.
