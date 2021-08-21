Steve Jobs Email Reveals Apple Planned A Smaller, Affordable iPhone Nano In Early 2010s

Apple iPhone is considered an expensive smartphone, with the iPhone SE series being the only affordable iPhone in the lineup as of now. However, an email sourced by The Verge from Apple founder Steve Jobs reveals that the company had plans to launch an iPhone “Nano" that was a miniature-sized version of the Apple iPhone at the time. The email from 2010 reveals that Steve Jobs and Apple design chief Jony Ive were cooking up an iPhone Nano in 2010. This was at a time when the iPhone itself had a small 3.5-inch display. In 2010, the Apple iPhone 4 was the latest iPhone that came with a small 2.5-inch display.

The report in The Verge says that the iPhone Nano was indeed rumoured back in 2011, in order to provide a smaller and cheaper alternative to the top-of-the-line iPhone 4 at the time. While Apple never released the product, the recently-found email from Jobs does confirm that the iPhone “nano" was indeed conceptualised. The email doesn’t reveal much about the iPhone Nano. It only shows a bullet point for an “iPhone nano plan" and a sub-bullet point for its “cost goal, and another that said “Jony," hinting at Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive. Further, there is a “2011 Strategy" bullet earlier in the agenda, which has a sub-bullet that says “create low cost iPhone model based on iPod touch to replace iPhone 3GS." But it is unclear if that is referring to the iPhone nano or a different device.

While Apple does not use the “nano" branding for any of its physically smaller products right now, Apple had released its sixth generation of the hugely popular iPod nano around the time Jobs had sent this mail.

Apple discontinued the iPod Nano in 2017 and opted for the “Mini" name instead for the current iPhone 12 Mini and the Apple HomePod Mini - basically indicating at the company’s smaller products.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here