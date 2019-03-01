English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
The success of the iPhone from 2007 onwards has made Apple complacent when it comes to innovation.
iPhone X Fold concept design by Roy Gilsing Design.
With the recent announcement of foldable smartphones from Huawei and Samsung, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is hoping that a foldable iPhone will be announced in the near future. He said that if Apple doesn’t work on a similar device, it could seriously fall behind the pack.
"Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone. They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone," said Wozniak in a Bloomberg TV interview.
According to him, Apple has been focusing on incremental upgrades along with new software to improve its handset range instead of doing something radical and physically groundbreaking to bring a new form factor. He believes that the success of the iPhone from 2007 onwards has made the company complacent when it comes to innovation.
"They just got so successful on the iPhone and that was their whole business for a long time. Now they're branching out, so a lot of their businesses have been very good."
Apple has honestly never been successful in introducing a new product category. Sure they have been really good at making phones, tablets and computing devices, but that’s what the company does best, defining their product category. A folding smartphone, if done right, could have a huge impact on Apple’s overall sales and revenues.
Huawei and Samsung have introduced their first attempts at the folding smartphone, and while they do look path-defining products, they just don’t really make sense right now. Probably once this category catches-on, Apple will introduce something of its own.
