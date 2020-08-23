Still Not Preordered A Samsung Galaxy Note20? All The Discounts Live On Amazon, Samsung Store & More

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones are getting ever closer to the shipping date, and preorders are very much underway. If you haven’t already splashed the cash on the Galaxy Note20 or the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, you can still take advantage of a bunch of offers that include cashbacks, exchange offers and prebooking benefits that offer bundle discounts on other Samsung products. You can preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones on the Samsung online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq and Snapdeal—and each of these shopping platforms may also have additional discounts, schemes, cashbacks or benefits that you may be able to take advantage of.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra phones are priced at Rs 77,999 onwards. The Galaxy Note20 can be had in the 256GB storage option while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,04,999 onwards. Deliveries for these phones will start from August 28. The prebooking benefits bundle discounts for Samsung accessories such as the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy Watch range of smartwatches. If you are using an HDFC Bank card to pay, there are cashback offers as well. In fact, if you have an existing phone that you want to trade in, there are good exchange offers as well, including an additional Rs 5,000 on the phone’s calculated value if you are trading in a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Prebooking Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77,999, and this is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. You will be able to preorder this in the Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Blue colour options. Important to note that the Galaxy Note20 that is up for preorders right now is the 4G variant, and the 5G variant is expected soon. Samsung says that anyone prebooking the Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000 which can then be redeemed with any purchase that includes the other Samsung products including the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy Watches or the Samsung Galaxy Tab line-up.

If you are making the payment using an HDFC card, you will be eligible for a cashback up to Rs 6,000 on the Galaxy Note20. If you are prebooking this on Amazon.in, you can avail a 5% instant cashback with an HSBC card and also 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

There are exchange offers as well for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 which allow you to exchange your old phone and get an instant discount on the price of the new Galaxy Note20. For instance, we checked the price of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note10 (8GB + 256GB) for those who may be considering an upgrade, and the instant exchange value being offered is Rs 41,890—this includes Rs 36,890 as the value of your existing phone and Rs 5,000 as additional exchange bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20’s headline specs include 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, a 4,300mAh battery, three cameras at the back (64-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 12-megapixel) and will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Prebooking Offers

For the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the version that you can preorder is the 5G variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This can be had in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colours, and the phone is priced at Rs 1,04,999. Samsung says that anyone prebooking the Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 10,000 which can then be redeemed with any purchase that includes the other Samsung products including the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, the Galaxy Watches or the Samsung Galaxy Tab line-up.

If you are making the payment using an HDFC card, you will be eligible for a cashback up to Rs 9,000 on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. If you are prebooking this on Amazon.in, you can avail a 5% instant cashback with an HSBC card and also 5% cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

If you are already using a Galaxy Note10+, which theoretically was the predecessor for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, we also checked the exchange value for you if you are in the mood to upgrade—you will get Rs 48,890 as instant discount in lieu of your old phone. This includes Rs 43,890 as instant value for your old phone, and Rs 5,000 as additional exchange bonus for loyal Galaxy customers.

In terms of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is also powered by the Exynos 990 processor, has a 108-megapixel camera paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, a large 6.9-inch display with the 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery and 5G support.