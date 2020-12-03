Still Using An Older iPhone? Apple Just Upgraded Your FaceTime Video Calls Experience

Apple has not said anything officially about this and neither was it in the release notes, but it turns out that with the release of iOS 14.2 a few days ago, older iPhones have received a serious upgrade when it comes to FaceTime video calls. This change covers most of the line-up that includes the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone SE 2020. This means that all iPhones which were till now restricted to 720p HD videos for FaceTime calls will now be able to do 1080p Full HD FaceTime calls. As long as you are on Wi-Fi.

The FaceTime calls made on 3G or 4G networks will still be restricted to 720p, perhaps for better stability in what may be fluctuating bandwidth. These changes were noticed by the good folks over at MacMagazine, who also note that iPhone 12 series already has 1080p FaceTime calls. For the upgrade to be visible, you will need both parties on the FaceTime call on Wi-Fi to be running iOS 14.2 update on their iPhone. Differences will be there, because certain iPhones have different front facing camera hardware compared with others—for instance, an iPhone 8 has a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera while the iPhone 11 has a 12-megapixel FaceTime camera.