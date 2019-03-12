STM Goods Introduces Premium-Grade Powerbanks, Hubs, Cables And Other Accessories in India

Premium accessory maker STM Goods has announced the introduction of its new Simply Smarter Essentials line. The collection includes everyday tech accessories such as powerbanks, hubs, and cables, which the Australia-based company says can make daily digital life easier, simpler, and more convenient.The products being introduced in the Simply Smarter Essentials include:• Wireless Powerbank – This wireless (or plug-in) charging solution on the go is compatible with an iPhone, Samsung, or other Qi-enabled devices. The unit also features a standard USB-A port to charge other digital devices with a cable. Convenient suction cups provide the ability to attach the Powerbank to a device for portability.• USB-C Hub – A compact adapter to take everywhere, this handy, lightweight power pass through hub allows a Type C enabled device to attach to multiple USB inputs (as well as the local area network).• USB-C Media Hub – The multi-tool of adapters, this multi-function hub enables a Type C enabled device to attach to USB inputs and an HDMI cabled monitor. It also allows download from SD or TF memory cards.• USB-A to Lightning Able Cables – Stronger, more durable than standard cables, this STM Lightning USB cable connects an Apple device to a PC, laptop, powerbank, car charger, or wall charger. Flexible sleeves reduce cable bend strain, and there are easy ID icons to show cable function. The cable is fully MFI certified.• Able Cables – Available in USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to USB-C, and USB-A female to USB-C configurations, these cables offer a more convenient and durable charging and connection cable than standard cables. Connects devices to a PC, laptop, powerbank, car charger, or wall charger.• Screen Protectors – An easy application, tempered glass screen protector, available in versions for phones or tablets. Guards and enhances a device’s touchscreen. Phone protectors are available for iPhone 6/6S/7/8, iPhone 6+/6S+/7+/8+, iPhone X/XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Tablet protectors are available for iPad 9.7-inch (6th Gen), iPad Pro 11”, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Surface Go, and Surface Pro/Pro 4/Pro 6.“STM is always looking for ways to make our customer’s lives easier,” said Ethan Nyholm, CEO and Co-founder of STM Goods. “Our products are designed with a nod to convenience and simplicity, but above all else we strive to create gear that performs as efficiently as possible—what we call doing things ‘smarter than most.’“With the introduction of our Simply Smarter Essentials line, we’re bringing the same creative process to tech accessories as we do to our packs, briefs, and cases. Everyone wants their life to be easier and we’re helping to make that possible.The products will soon be available in India, via select channel partners as well as online.