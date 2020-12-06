Stop Putting Your Wi-Fi Routers In A Cage? No, Your Broadband Router Is Not Trying To Kill You!

Please do not put your Wi-Fi router in a cage. Please don’t. You won’t get Wi-Fi signal in your home or office and you’ll lose all rights to then complain about the lack of inter connectivity on your phones, tablets and laptops. We say this because apparently, caging your Wi-Fi router is now suddenly a thing. At least when it comes to 5G conspiracy theorists or pretty much anyone who things that cellular and Wi-Fi signals are trying to kill them slowly. It turns out that these cages which claim to block electromagnetic radiation and protect humans from the scourge of the 5G signals, are selling like hotcakes on Amazon. The Amazon.com shopping website, to be precise. Actually, you just don’t need these cages. Because your Wi-Fi router is not trying to kill you.

The Faraday Defense Router Shield, as it is called, is priced at $149.99 (around Rs 11,000) for the standard size and $189.99 for the extra-large size. The standard size has dimensions reading 10-inches x 9-inches x 3.5-inch while the larger iteration measures 13-inches x 11-inches x 3.5-inches. These are heavy gauge perforated aluminum cages with black wrinkle powder coated frame. The very description of these cages reads, “Designed to reduce signal with a physical barrier which does not completely block signal but reduces strength to closer proximity.” and cage manufacturers also say these will “block up to 95% EMF RF waves”. The thing is, scientists need these setups in labs for the extremely sensitive experiments they may be working on, but you surely don't need this at home. If you want to block what is otherwise harmful radiation from your Wi-Fi router or your 5G smartphone, you will end up blocking all of the spectrum. Which means zero bars and no mobile data coverage and zero bars and no home broadband connectivity.

The reviews for this product on Amazon.com will probably leave you in splits, and point towards perhaps expected results. “This cage really does an incredible job of blocking out all harmful RF and 5G waves. My chakras are perfectly aligned, this has saved me a fortune as I'm not buying shards of shungite anymore,” writes one buyer, before exclaiming that its an amazing product, in all caps mind you. But hang on. Some folks are not happy. “This cage is allegedly designed to keep out wireless signals, but it is also preventing the reception of my WiFi wireless signals on my router! My signal strength to my WiFi router throughout my castle was reduced to almost but not quite zero. A failure on many levels! If I could give -81 stars, I would!” writes another buyer. What else did you expect when you blocked the Wi-Fi signal? These two are just some examples of a larger show of idiocy. A lot of folks also confuse the 5Ghz Wi-Fi bands on your home broadband router with the 5G mobile networks.

It seems a lot of people want the convenience of seamless Wi-Fi coverage and internet access across their home, but do not want the accompanying Wi-Fi signals to reach them. How does that work? Well, it doesn't. As Twitter user @AnsgarTOdinson says in his tweet that has since gone viral, “So apparently putting Faraday cages around routers has become a thing for the 5g conspiracy nuts and there are companies out there ready to cash in.” This isn’t a new conspiracy that is surfacing now. We have had nutters complaining about cancer from mobile towers and mobile phones for a while now. The scientific evidence just doesn’t support any such baseless claims.

“Cell phones send signals to (and receive them from) nearby cell towers (base stations) using RF waves. This is a form of energy in the electromagnetic spectrum that falls between FM radio waves and microwaves. Like FM radio waves, microwaves, visible light, and heat, RF waves are a form of non-ionizing radiation. They don’t have enough energy to cause cancer by directly damaging the DNA (genes) inside cells. RF waves are different from stronger (ionizing) types of radiation such as x-rays, gamma rays, and ultraviolet (UV) rays. Ionizing radiation can break the chemical bonds in DNA, which might lead to cancer,” says the American Cancer Society. Much like mobile phones, Wi-Fi routers are harmless.

The National Cancer Institute in the US says, “Exposure to ionizing radiation, such as from x-rays, is known to increase the risk of cancer. However, although many studies have examined the potential health effects of non-ionizing radiation from radar, microwave ovens, cell phones, and other sources, there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases cancer risk in humans.” There you have it. The scientists know what they are doing. Stop putting your internet in a cage.