Stranger Things Fans, The Nike Collaboration Ahead of Season 3 Means Some Great Sneakers Are Incoming

As the next season of the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things rolls in and graces our screens on July 4, you might want to also update your wardrobe with apparel and footwear that makes your allegiances absolutely clear every time you step out of home. Nike has partnered with Netflix for the Stranger Things collection. In fact, there are collaborations emerging from this—the first is the Hawkins High Collection while the second is the OG Collection.

The Hawkins High Collection can be spotted with the Hawkins High's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot on the apparel, accessories and footwear. This includes the Nike x Hawkins High Cortez (Rs 9,995), the Nike x Hawkins High Air Tailwind 79 (Rs 9,995) and the Nike x Stranger Things Hoodie (Rs 3,695). Nike says the “sweat suits and T-shirts channel 1980s phys-ed class style.”

The OG Pack carries the red, white and blue color scheme and will include the Cortez, Blazer and Air Tailwind ’79. These should arrive in stores later this month.

This is not the first time Nike has decided to join in on the fun with a blockbuster franchise. Last year, the company had a partnership with the Creed movie franchise for an Adonis Creed collection. Earlier, Nike had a collaboration with the the Back to the Future franchise, from which emerged the Nike Mags that every true sneaker head wants in their collection. Stranger Things is one of Netflix hits, as it battles with competition including Amazon Video and the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.