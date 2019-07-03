Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Stranger Things Fans, The Nike Collaboration Ahead of Season 3 Means Some Great Sneakers Are Incoming

The collaborations are titled Hawkins High Collection and the OG Pack and these are now available. Are your credit cards ready?

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stranger Things Fans, The Nike Collaboration Ahead of Season 3 Means Some Great Sneakers Are Incoming
The collaborations are titled Hawkins High Collection and the OG Pack and these are now available. Are your credit cards ready?
Loading...

As the next season of the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things rolls in and graces our screens on July 4, you might want to also update your wardrobe with apparel and footwear that makes your allegiances absolutely clear every time you step out of home. Nike has partnered with Netflix for the Stranger Things collection. In fact, there are collaborations emerging from this—the first is the Hawkins High Collection while the second is the OG Collection.

The Hawkins High Collection can be spotted with the Hawkins High's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot on the apparel, accessories and footwear. This includes the Nike x Hawkins High Cortez (Rs 9,995), the Nike x Hawkins High Air Tailwind 79 (Rs 9,995) and the Nike x Stranger Things Hoodie (Rs 3,695). Nike says the “sweat suits and T-shirts channel 1980s phys-ed class style.”

The OG Pack carries the red, white and blue color scheme and will include the Cortez, Blazer and Air Tailwind ’79. These should arrive in stores later this month.

This is not the first time Nike has decided to join in on the fun with a blockbuster franchise. Last year, the company had a partnership with the Creed movie franchise for an Adonis Creed collection. Earlier, Nike had a collaboration with the the Back to the Future franchise, from which emerged the Nike Mags that every true sneaker head wants in their collection. Stranger Things is one of Netflix hits, as it battles with competition including Amazon Video and the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram