Struggling to Download Videos From Twitter Posts? These Websites Can Help You

The world of social media is converging at exponential rates. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and so on. Catering to all kinds of media, the point where the difference between the platforms is close to negligible is not that far. Twitter, the micro-blogging platform, is on the same track as others. Apart from the texts, Twitter users can share images, videos, and GIFs. However, while it is easy to download pictures on Twitter, the platform is adamant about disallowing the users to download videos. Of course, there is the option of recording the screen, saving it on your phone, and then editing it to get the video, but it is a hassle to go through so many steps to download one video. However, there are other quicker ways to download a video on Twitter.

Step 1: Find the video you want to download. Once you find the video, get the link to the video. If you’re using Twitter from your desktop, go to the address bar and copy the URL. If you’re using Twitter on your mobile phone, you can tap the share button on the bottom right of the tweet and choose the ‘Copy link’ option.

Step 2: After copying the link, go to a third-party website like Save Tweet Vid or Twitter Video Downloader on your browser. Paste the link on the video address bar and tap on the download button.

Step 3: You can right-click on the download button to choose the preferred quality.

Step 4: Click on ‘save link’ once you’ve followed all the steps mentioned above. A new window will appear. Here you can choose the location you want to save the video at.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here