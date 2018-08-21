Student Commits Suicide During a WhatsApp Video Call With Friend: Report

According to a recent report, a 21-year-old girl committed suicide during a video chat on Whatsapp with her male friend. Police said that the deceased has been identified as Shivani Sharma and she was pursuing a Company Secretary (CS) course. The man has been booked for abatement to suicide.According to the police, Shivani Sharma had arguments with her friend during a WhatsApp video conversation and hanged herself with a sash from a ceiling fan at her house in New Usmanpur area late Saturday night."While Sharma was taking the extreme step, her friend called up her father -- who has a shop on the ground floor of the house. He ran upstairs but by the time he reached her room, Shivani had hanged herself," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said.The victim's father took her to St Stephen's hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.