Stunning Apple Watch 7 Concept Design Imagines Device With Flat Edges Similar to iPhone 12

The Apple Watch 7 development details are still under the wraps, but fans on the internet can't keep calm over its arrival. Recently, a user on Twitter who goes by the username, 'wilson_boi_101,' shared his own take of the next Apple Watch that is inspired by the newly released Apple iPhone 12 smartphones. The concept render shows the device with a flat display and flat edges that is a big change in comparison to the curved edges on the previous-gen Apple Watch Series. Typically, Apple unveils its next-gen smartwatch in October, so the company has plenty of time to look at these designs that fans would love to see.

In terms of the dial, the concept design retains the square design as seen in the previous-gen models. The fan-based Apple Watch 7 is shown with the same dial button on the right side of the device. We can notice the smartwatch with same adjustable band that the company released with Apple Watch 6. As mentioned, the flat edges look extremely similar to the iPhone 12 Pro design that is made of glass and stainless steel. Interestingly, the iPhone 12 design is heavily inspired by the flat edges on the first-generation iPad and the iPhone 5. The concept of renders does not tease any features of the next-gen Apple Watch. We will now have to wait on reliable leaks till we actually get to see the next smartwatch by the company late next year.

Finally figured out how to animate in Fusion 360, kinda by accident 😂#apple #applewatch pic.twitter.com/sAap2zYOAg — Wilson  (@Wilson_boi_101) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Apple recently launched its last device of the year, Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones that come with a price tag of Rs 59,900. The headphones feature proprietary H1 chip, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, and more. They are touted to offer 20 hours of listening time. The headphones will be available for purchase through the store and other Apple resellers starting December 15.