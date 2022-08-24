Subnautica Developer Announces MoonBreaker at Gamescom, All Details

Unknown Worlds and Krafton Inc. have finally announced Moonbreaker, a tabletop-turned-based RPG experience. The announcement comes as part of the Day-1 proceedings of the Gamescom 2022 event. The game is set to launch on September 29 as early access.

If you have played Subnautica, you might have experienced an eerie feeling while traversing its large open-world, as it truly immerses you in. Now, with that benchmark already set, the developer, Unknown Worlds, has teamed up with Brandon Sanderson to meticulously craft Moonbreaker’s sci-fi universe. Brandon Sanderson is also the author behind the popular fantasy novels, The Mistborn series.

The Moonbreaker Gamescom trailer shows a series of spells that resemble Dungeons and Dragons, with a strong resemblance to games like Warhammer. The presentation is akin to most table-top MMO RPGs and from the looks of it, great character detail and effects are going to make the game a joy to play for fans of games like XCOM and Warhammer, given it does indeed fulfill it’s promises.

In countries like India, Krafton’s involvement will help the game find an audience as it is the developer behind the massively popular and now banned BGMI. Mike Silbowitz, Head of Americas Business Division at KRAFTON, Inc. said, “With Moonbreaker, we are offering a wholly unique gaming experience that combines the depth of traditional tabletop gaming with the convenience of modern video game technology”.

The game features around 50 characters or units that gamers can choose to play and paint to encompass a feeling of real physical miniatures. Apart from custom colour palettes, the game is set to feature customizable roster banners as well.

Moonbreaker will be available to play on both Mac and PC via the Steam Client Early Access starting September 29, with no official full-game release date yet. Also, gamers who successfully register their KRAFTON IDs by September will get entitled to an exclusive paint skin when the game launches.

