Sudden Push For USB Type-C Port Accelerates Bluetooth Headphones Sales: Mivi

After the sudden push to include integrated USB Type-C port by smartphone brands a couple of years back, it was anticipated that the death of 3.5mm headphones is quite obvious. But smartphone users are clearly not much keen to embrace this change. In fact, people are buying more Bluetooth headphones in India, according to accessories brand Mivi.“The USB Type-C rush hasn’t affected the Indian audio accessories market much. There is not much demand for USB Type-C earphones till now, despite flagship smartphones ditching the 3.5mm jack. As expected the demand for Bluetooth earphones have increased and we are seeing more affordable Bluetooth earphones in the market,” said Midhula Devabhaktuni, chief marketing officer and co-founder at Mivi.“This change hasn’t affected the demand for 3.5mm earphones much. People are still buying them along with the 3.5mm-to-Type-C adapter. With e-commerce players offering attractive discounts on accessories, more buyers are opting to buy smartphone accessories online,” added Midhula.Mivi is a young e-commerce, electronic gadgets brand based out of Hyderabad. Established in 2015 by husband-wife duo, Viswanadh Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni, the company aims to provide quality accessories at affordable prices online.“We realized that when it comes to buying electronics and mobile accessories, Indian customers get only two options: either to buy a low priced cheap quality product sourced and rebranded from China or to buy an expensive product from international brands. Mivi fills the gap by offering products that meet international quality standards at an affordable price,” said Midhula.The brand started with chargers and cables for mobile devices and is slowly venturing into audio accessories with the recent launch of Thunder Beats earphones. “We are soon going to launch a portable Bluetooth powered sound system which will offer basic DJ console features,” she added.