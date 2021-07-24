Sufrace Pro X, HP Spectre x360 & More: Best 2-in-1 Laptops In India July 2021

Laptops are probably the most-used personal computers in today’s day and age. With the vast market that we have for laptop computers, there are a slew of products to pick from, depending on one’s budget and requirement. With touchscreen technology becoming mainstream and more and more creative professionals like designers and artists came to laptops, there came a new category of products - 2-in-1 laptops. These are laptops that act not just as laptops, but as tablets at times, with their 360-degree rotating touchscreen. We will show you some of the best 2-in-1 laptops that are currently available in the Indian market.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible 13-aw2069TU: One of the most premium 2-in-1 laptops in the market currently, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India and comes with top-spec specifications like an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and comes with Intel’s Iris X Graphocs. The HP Spectre x360 Convertible laptop offers up to 16.5 hours of battery backup and comes with 2 Thunderbolt 4 porst, a USB type-C port, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: The Microsoft Surface is one of the most well-known 2-in-1 laptops in the world. Priced at Rs 1,01,990 in the country, the Microsoft Surface Pro X comes powered by Microsoft‘s in-house SQ2 processor that the company developed in partnership with Qualcomm. The CPU is paired with an Adreno 690 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with 2 USB type-C ports, 1 Surface Connect port, a nano SIM card slot.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: Priced at Rs 87,990 in India, the Dell Inspiron is also one of the premium 2-in-1 laptop options in India. It comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes with a microSD card reader, two USB 3.1 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, and a USB type-C port.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: Lenovo Yoga 9i is priced in India at Rs 1,23,318 onwards. The laptop comes with 11th Gen Intel processors (up to i7 1185G7) paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with Intel Irix graphics and has 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, 2 USB type-C 3.2 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Acer Spin 5: Acer Spin 5, the company’s top-spec 2-in-1 laptop comes at a price of Rs 94,999 in India. The Acer Spin 5 comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel Irix Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Acer Spin 5 comes with 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

