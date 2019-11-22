Sundar Pichai Applauds Astrophysicist who Once Scored a Zero in her Physics Exam

Sundar Pichai is attracting attention on Twitter for all the right reasons. The Google CEO recently retweeted an inspiring post shared by an astrophysics student. Sarafina Nance tweeted about her experience four years ago when she scored a zero in her quantum physics exam which made her want to change her major and 'quit physics'. However, she persisted, instead of quitting physics, and her hard work certainly paid off because she is currently enrolled in a top-tier Astrophysics PhD program and has published two papers.

4 years ago I got a 0 on a quantum physics exam. i met with my professor fearing i needed to change my major & quit physics. today, i’m in a top tier astrophysics Ph.D program & published 2 papers. STEM is hard for everyone—grades don’t mean you’re not good enough to do it. — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 20, 2019

Her motivational anecdote created quite the stir online and earned her appreciation from not just Pichai, but several other Twitter users as well, who shared their own stories as well.

Well said and so inspiring! https://t.co/qHBwdv3fmS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 21, 2019

thank you so much!!! this means the world!! — Sarafina Nance (@starstrickenSF) November 21, 2019

Although the tweet was shared just a day ago, it is apparent from over 57,000 likes and close to 10,000 retweets that it has garnered till now, that Sarafina's story struck a chord with many people. Here's what some Twitter users had to say:

Got a 2.4 GPA my first semester in college. Thought maybe I wasn’t cut out for engineering. Today I’ve landing two spacecraft on Mars, and designing one for the moon. STEM is hard for everyone. Grades ultimately aren’t what matters. Curiosity and persistence matter. — Ben Cichy (@bencichy) November 22, 2019

So true! I bombed a class in undergrad and the prof told me not everyone had "the brain for science." 4 years later I have a science degree from Stanford, double-digit publications (in not shabby journals) and love my job making science more accessible and understandable :) — Natalie Deuitch (@nataliedeuitch) November 21, 2019

This is an inspiring thread. Thank you Sarafina. I left school with 2 A levels, got the third next year and into uni through clearing. Now director of science at Europe’s largest funder of biomed science. Do not let failure define you! — Mike Turner (@CMRturner) November 21, 2019

Dude, I straight up failed Calc 3 and I spent 20 years as a professional astronomer. — Charles Danforth →🏔 (@c_dan4th) November 20, 2019

Good for you!! HS was easy for me - so of course I failed my first chemistry exam in college. Figured I would never get into medical school. Our prof lectured us on how one grade, one class will NOT make or break us. Changed my perception. — John Shields (@jointdocShields) November 21, 2019

