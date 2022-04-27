Sundar Pichai Hints Pixel 6a Smartphone Likely At Google I/O 2022 Next Month

Google I/O 2022 is next month, and it is highly likely that the company will introduce the new Pixel 6a smartphone at the event. We can say that with certain confidence after Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai talked up the Pixel smartphones during the earnings call this week.

Pichai highlighted that the Pixel 6 is the “fastest-selling Pixel ever”, and he even mentioned that more hardware products are being lined up for the Google I/O 2022 next month.

“Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio. And it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest-selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O,” Pichai highlighted during the call.

So, this could mean Google could have not one, but multiple products at the keynote on May 11.

And going by the company’s history it would be hardly surprising to see the Pixel 6a smartphone launch at the event. After all, the first-ever Pixel 3a smartphone made its debut at the Google I/O keynote in 2019. And along with the smartphone, many expect the Google Pixel Watch to be part of the showcase, albeit at a primitive level, since the main product launch could be slated for later this year.

Google Pixel 6A was spotted in FCC certification a few weeks back, which suggests Google could bring the Pixel 6A to multiple countries this year. FCC listing also is an indication that the product is ready to be marketed and shipped to the market. While the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series smartphones did not launch in India, there is a strong possibility that the Pixel 6a could hit the market this year.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A SPECIFICATIONS EXPECTED

Google Pixel 6A is likely to have an OLED 90Hz display, powered by the in-house Tensor chipset with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The design of the smartphone could be similar to that of the original Pixel 6 series, as suggested by multiple leaks of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 6A should carry a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The phone’s battery could support 30W fast charging.

