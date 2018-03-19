Sunil Nayyar Becomes The First Indian to Be Sony India’s Managing Director

Sony India has announced the appointment of Sunil Nayyar as its new Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2018. The change of guard marks a historic milestone, with Sunil being the first Indian to be appointed as Managing Director for Sony India. In this new role, Sunil will be responsible for spearheading the overall growth and profitability of the company within the region, by driving an integrated business and marketing strategy and directing excellence in market performance across all categories.Sunil Nayyar held the position of Sales Head from April 2006 till April 2015 prior to moving to Sony North America as head of Retail Experience, the position which he held from May 2015 till March 2018. An accomplished industry professional, Nayyar started his stint at Sony in 1995, as part of Sony Gulf’s sales team in charge of North and East Africa, Russia, Lebanon, Syria and various other GCC Countries.Kenichiro Hibi, Former Managing Director of Sony India, held the position for six years from 2012 till 2018, has now been appointed as President for Sony Brazil effective April 1, 2018. During his tenure at Sony India, Kenichiro Hibi has managed through competitive and dynamic market changes to achieve sustainable growth not just for the locomotive category BRAVIA televisions but other categories such as home audio video and personal audio as well, in one of Sony’s key strategic markets.His significant achievements include being the flag bearer of Sony’s ‘Premium’ imagery and ‘Make in India’ pro initiatives, wherein commencement of local production for BRAVIA television began in 2015 and recently, Xperia R1 and R1+ designed for the Indian market exclusively. He is also credited for scaling sales growth to significant milestone, dedicatedly visiting all 25 branches of the company every year and also taking into account the upcountry areas as well.